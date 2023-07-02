Incessant rain inundates low-lying areas in Sunamganj

Bangladesh

UNB
02 July, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2023, 08:17 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Low-lying areas in Sunamganj district including the town have been inundated due to incessant rains for the last four days till Sunday morning and onrush of upstream water.

Water Development Board recorded the country's highest 322 mm of rainfall in 24 hours till Sunday morning, said its executive engineer Mamun Hawladar.

A vast tract of low-lying areas including Shahebbari ghat, Kazir Point, Nabinagar, Hasannagar and Natunpara in the district town were submerged.

Besides, the Surma was flowing 6 cm above its danger level while the water levels of Jadukata, Khasiamara, Chela, Monai, Someshwari rivers are also in rising trend.

Roads in different areas were damaged due to flood while communication on Madhyanagar-Mahishkhola remained snapped.

"If the rainfall continues in the district it will damage more roads," said Jamalganj Upazila Chairman Iqbal Al Azad.

Salma Parveen, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO), said the flood water entered many houses due to waterlogging.

Deputy Commissioner Didar Alam Maksud Chwodhury urged the people of the flood-hit areas to take shelter in the educational institutions if flood water entered their houses.

Meanwhile, the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center of the Bangladesh Water Development Board predicted that the North-Eastern and adjoining upstream region of the country may experience short-term flood due to heavy rainfall in 48 hours since Sunday (2 July) morning.

Some rivers of this region including Surma, Old Surma, Sarigowain, Khowai, Jadukata, Someswari, Bhogai-Kangsha may rise rapidly and cause short-term flood in the adjoining low-lying areas as there is a chance of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the region during the period, it said.

The Brahmaputra-Jamuna and the Padma rivers are in steady state, while the Ganges River is in rising trend, which may continue in next 48 hours.

All the major rivers in the North-Eastern region of the country are in rising trend.

Due to the chance of heavy rainfall in the adjoining upstream, the Teesta, the Dharala and the Dudhkumar rivers in the Northern region may rise rapidly at times in the next 48 hours.

Teesta river may cross danger level at Dalia point in the next 24 hours, said FFWC.

Last year, the residents of Sylhet district experienced a devastating flood as 70 percent of the district went under floodwater while 10,000 dwelling houses were damaged, causing immense sufferings to thousands of people.

