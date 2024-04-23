Russia oil refining curbed by flood as drone damage persists

Global Economy

Bloomberg
23 April, 2024, 08:50 am
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 08:56 am

Related News

Russia oil refining curbed by flood as drone damage persists

Bloomberg
23 April, 2024, 08:50 am
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 08:56 am
Shun Tai crude oil tanker is seen anchored at the terminal Kozmino in Nakhodka Bay near the port city of Nakhodka, Russia, December 4, 2022. REUTERS/Tatiana Meel
Shun Tai crude oil tanker is seen anchored at the terminal Kozmino in Nakhodka Bay near the port city of Nakhodka, Russia, December 4, 2022. REUTERS/Tatiana Meel

Russian weekly oil refining is near an 11-month low as flooding hampers operations and repairs to plants affected by drone attacks slow down.

Russia processed 5.22 million barrels of crude a day 11-17 April, according to a person with knowledge of industry data. That's about 10,000 barrels a day, or 0.2%, below the average of the prior seven days, Bloomberg calculations show.

With the invasion of Ukraine well into its third year, Kyiv has been using drones to hit Russia's most important industry. The Ukrainian government has defended that strategy in the face of US concerns, saying it's seeking to curb fuel supplies to the front line and cut the flow of petrodollars to Kremlin coffers.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier this year, drones targeted key Russian refineries, causing their partial or complete shutdown. There's been no further damage during the past month, giving operators time to conduct repairs, yet the pace of recovery has slowed.

In the 11-17 April period, most of the major facilities affected ran at levels near the previous weekly average — and still below pre-attack output.

Daily crude processing rates at refineries damaged by Ukrainian drone attacks averaged 1.23 million barrels April 1-17, according to the person. That's some 280,000 barrels a day lower than the average for 1-24 January , before the attacks, Bloomberg calculations show.

Rosneft PJSC's Tuapse plant hit at the end of January remains offline, and other damaged refineries owned by the producer still haven't recovered their runs to pre-attack levels. Crude processing at Lukoil PJSC's Norsi facility in Nizhny Novgorod is also below January levels, but the facility also had a technical incident earlier this year that also put pressure on its operations

During April as a whole, Russian refinery runs have averaged about 5.23 million barrels a day, near the lowest levels since last May.

Flooding Impact

Severe weather has also affected processing, with floods in Russia's Urals region forcing the Orsk refinery offline 7 April. In the latest reporting period, the facility didn't process any crude, according to the person familiar with the matter.

In the previous seven days, the facility had churned through an average 26,500 barrels a day. The loss of those volumes became one of the biggest contributors to the overall decline in Russian processing rates 11-17 April , the person said. Orsk is preparing to restart operations, the facility's press service said Friday.

Two other refineries — the independent Novoshakhtinsk plant and Lukoil's Perm site — lowered average processing by a combined 45,000 barrels a day. That may be due to maintenance, which Russian operators typically carry out in spring before demand rises in summer.

Press offices at the Novoshakhtinsk refinery and Lukoil didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Disclaimer: This article first appeared on Bloomberg, and is published by a special syndication arrangement.

Top News / World+Biz / Europe

Russia / Oil / Flood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational Photo: Collected

Warning: Banning smoking can endanger your political health

2h | Panorama
Rumana Monzur. Sketch: TBS

The Rumana Monzur story: From domestic abuse survivor to legal pioneer

2h | Panorama
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Livestock Services Week and Exhibition in photos

16h | In Focus
Illustration: Vox

Essentials for cool comfort during this heat wave

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Modi's attack on Muslims linking to Congress

Modi's attack on Muslims linking to Congress

13h | Videos
Why does the United States want a 'time zone' on the moon?

Why does the United States want a 'time zone' on the moon?

1h | Videos
Why La Liga doesn't have goal-line technology?

Why La Liga doesn't have goal-line technology?

13h | Videos
The US is going to impose sanctions on the Netzah Yehuda unit of the Israeli military

The US is going to impose sanctions on the Netzah Yehuda unit of the Israeli military

12h | Videos