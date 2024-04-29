Heatwave spoils potatoes imported from India through Hili land port

A heatwave sweeping through Bangladesh has left importers at Dinajpur's Hili land port grappling with significant losses as scorching temperatures are causing imported potatoes from India to rot.

This situation also highlights a critical lack of infrastructure at the land port.

Harun-ur-Rashid, president of the Hili Land Port Import-Export Group, expressed concerns over the lack of cold storage facilities, which has become a pressing issue with the current climate conditions.

"To meet local demand, traders imported potatoes after the government's green light. Typically, these potatoes are stored in warehouses for two to three days before distribution nationwide. However, the heat has accelerated spoilage, undermining our operations," Harun explained.

The adverse effects of the heat are not only causing physical damage to the potatoes but also deterring wholesalers from purchasing the stock, further straining the importers. Rashid highlighted the need for governmental intervention. "If the affected importers are not compensated through incentives, it could deter future imports during crises, which the government needs to address," he added.

At the wholesale market of the Hili land port area, imported Indian potatoes are currently selling for Tk 38-40 per kg, while locally sourced potatoes fetch around Tk 48 per kg. Despite the lower price, consumer preference leans towards local varieties.

Siraj Hossain, a representative for the importers, noted that local potatoes are generally more expensive than those imported from India. However, the intense heat has led to substantial spoilage, with two to three kilograms of potatoes rotting per sack. "The recent price surge in Indian potatoes further complicates matters. A cold storage facility here could have mitigated these losses significantly," Hossain stated.

Asadur Rahman, a local resident, reported that rotten potatoes are being dumped beside the Dangapara-Chhatni road, raising environmental and health concerns.

Echoing Hossain's sentiments, Sohrab Hossain Mallik, public relations officer at the privately-owned Panama Hili Port Link Limited, emphasized the urgent need for cold storage facilities to preserve perishable imports like potatoes. This infrastructure would not only prevent spoilage but also ensure the viability of import operations during extreme weather conditions.