Heatwave spoils potatoes imported from India through Hili land port

Bangladesh

UNB
29 April, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 01:23 pm

Related News

Heatwave spoils potatoes imported from India through Hili land port

UNB
29 April, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 01:23 pm
Representative photo
Representative photo

A heatwave sweeping through Bangladesh has left importers at Dinajpur's Hili land port grappling with significant losses as scorching temperatures are causing imported potatoes from India to rot.

This situation also highlights a critical lack of infrastructure at the land port.

Harun-ur-Rashid, president of the Hili Land Port Import-Export Group, expressed concerns over the lack of cold storage facilities, which has become a pressing issue with the current climate conditions.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"To meet local demand, traders imported potatoes after the government's green light. Typically, these potatoes are stored in warehouses for two to three days before distribution nationwide. However, the heat has accelerated spoilage, undermining our operations," Harun explained.

The adverse effects of the heat are not only causing physical damage to the potatoes but also deterring wholesalers from purchasing the stock, further straining the importers. Rashid highlighted the need for governmental intervention. "If the affected importers are not compensated through incentives, it could deter future imports during crises, which the government needs to address," he added.

At the wholesale market of the Hili land port area, imported Indian potatoes are currently selling for Tk 38-40 per kg, while locally sourced potatoes fetch around Tk 48 per kg. Despite the lower price, consumer preference leans towards local varieties.

Siraj Hossain, a representative for the importers, noted that local potatoes are generally more expensive than those imported from India. However, the intense heat has led to substantial spoilage, with two to three kilograms of potatoes rotting per sack. "The recent price surge in Indian potatoes further complicates matters. A cold storage facility here could have mitigated these losses significantly," Hossain stated.

Asadur Rahman, a local resident, reported that rotten potatoes are being dumped beside the Dangapara-Chhatni road, raising environmental and health concerns.

Echoing Hossain's sentiments, Sohrab Hossain Mallik, public relations officer at the privately-owned Panama Hili Port Link Limited, emphasized the urgent need for cold storage facilities to preserve perishable imports like potatoes. This infrastructure would not only prevent spoilage but also ensure the viability of import operations during extreme weather conditions.

Top News

Potato / Heatwave / Hili land port

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

1h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Home security products to create a safe haven

1h | Brands
China crash involving Huawei-backed Aito electric vehicle kills three

China crash involving Huawei-backed Aito electric vehicle kills three

4h | Wheels
Despite a slowdown in consumer business after the US sanctions, Huawei’s profits steadily grew thanks to its diversified businesses. Photo: Jebun Nesa Alo

How Huawei diversified business to defy the effects of US sanctions

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Taiwan is taking advantage of the US-China conflict

How Taiwan is taking advantage of the US-China conflict

52m | Videos
Why is China helping Russia despite the risk of US sanctions?

Why is China helping Russia despite the risk of US sanctions?

1h | Videos
This is a fight to ensure safe food!

This is a fight to ensure safe food!

2h | Videos
Ocado robots are taking over warehouse work

Ocado robots are taking over warehouse work

3h | Videos