World Health Day: Health minister calls for strengthening healthcare accessibility at the grassroots

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has chosen ‘My Health, My Right’ as the theme of World Health Day 2024

FILE PHOTO: The World Health Organization logo is pictured at the entrance of the WHO building, in Geneva, Switzerland, December 20, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The World Health Organization logo is pictured at the entrance of the WHO building, in Geneva, Switzerland, December 20, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

The government stands in solidarity with the global commitment to ensure health for all by 2030, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Professor Dr Samanta Lal Sen ahead of World Health Day, set to be observed globally on 7 April (Sunday).

Encouraging all stakeholders to take action, the minister said the significance of World Health Day lies in ensuring comprehensive healthcare services are accessible at the grassroots level, alongside fostering public health awareness.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has chosen 'My Health, My Right' as the theme of World Health Day 2024.

"This year's theme was chosen to champion the right of everyone, everywhere to have access to quality health services, education, and information, as well as safe drinking water, clean air, good nutrition, quality housing, decent working and environmental conditions, and freedom from discrimination," WHO said in a press release.

Addressing a discussion event held today (6 April) at the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Convention Centre in Shahbag, Dr Samanta Lal said, "The WHO's motto will only succeed if doctors, nurses, cleaners, and other hospital staff work together."

"A nation's overall development and progress depend on the comprehensive development of public health. Considering this issue, the current government has taken groundbreaking steps to improve the quality of health services and strengthen health management," he said, adding that common people have already started reaping the benefits of such initiatives.

On the occasion of global health day, he called upon people at all levels to pledge themselves to transform the country's health system.

Health Services Department Secretary Md Jahangir Alam chaired the event participated by Medical Education and Family Welfare Division Secretary Azizur Rahman, World Health Organization (Bangladesh representative) Bardan Jang Rana, Swachip President Prof Dr Jamaluddin Chowdhury, DGHS Director General Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Medical University Vice Chancellor Dr. Deen Md. Nurul Haque, and Directorate General of Family Planning (DGFP) director general Sahan Ara Banu among others.

