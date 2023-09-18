Two health institutions in Dhaka shut down for operating illegally

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Monday closed down two health institutions, including a hospital and a diagnostic center, in Vatara of Dhaka as part of its crackdown on illegal health facilities.

The closed establishments, Bhatara General Hospital and Nursing Institute, and the Bhatara Diabetic Center, have been conducting diagnostic tests without the necessary approvals from the relevant authorities.

Billal Hossain, Assistant Director (Hospitals and Clinics) at DGHS, stated, "Bhatara General Hospital's lab was operating without permission, as its registration had expired two years ago. Additionally, they were overcharging for dengue tests, with the government-set fee being Tk300, but they were charging Tk500."

He further said, "Bhatara Diabetic Center, which commenced operations last year, neglected the need for official authorisation. Despite lacking their own lab, they collected test samples, outsourced the testing, and provided services under their name."

Billal Hossain said, "This campaign has begun, and it will continue nationwide. No one will be allowed to provide healthcare services illegally."

Earlier, on Sunday, the health directorate announced that it will resume drives to shut down illegal hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers throughout the country.

Dr Ahmedul Kabir, Additional Director General of DGHS, stated, "Last year, we targeted institutions without proper registration, those with expired licenses, and those engaged in irregularities. In the current dengue situation, we have received complaints of various irregularities from several private hospitals and clinics. Therefore, action must be taken against them once again."

The effort to regulate unregistered private health institutions is not a new initiative. It has been undertaken multiple times in the past, yet oversight has remained a challenge. Last year alone, approximately 2000 illegal health institutions were closed during three rounds of nationwide raids, including in the capital. While some institutions have come under registration as a result, a lack of consistent supervision has hindered permanent progress.

DGHS officials report that, due to this campaign, the government's revenue from new registrations and renewals exceeded Tk10 crore last year. If all institutions are brought into compliance, the revenue in this sector could potentially reach hundreds of crores of taka. However, policy gaps persist, and institutions subject to action often lack sufficient monitoring capacity.