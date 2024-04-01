DGHS directs hospitals to shift from halothane to safer anaesthetics

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has directed all public and private hospitals across the country to use isoflurane or sevoflurane instead of halothane as inhalational anaesthetics in operation theatres to prevent anaesthesia-related accidents.

Additionally, all government hospitals are instructed to calculate the quantity of halothane, isoflurane, and sevoflurane vaporisers within their stocks and report this information to the DGHS within 15 working days.

The directive was issued in a notice today (1 April) by the Hospitals and Clinics Section of the DGHS.

The notice has been issued as several deaths have been reported nationwide following the use of anaesthesia during various procedures in recent months.

The rise in these incidents is attributed to several factors by medical professionals which include the discontinuation of halothane production, a previously common anaesthetic, and the presence of counterfeit halothane in circulation.

Halothane, a cost-effective drug used for anaesthesia during surgeries, has been banned by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) due to its harmful physical and environmental impacts.

ACI Pharmaceuticals, the manufacturer of halothane under the brand name Halosin, halted its production in Bangladesh last year.

However, some facilities had existing stocks of halothane. As the stocks depleted, to cover the shortage, counterfeit halothane from India entered the market. Additionally, adulterated halothane also appeared, according to media reports.

The DGHS notice also said that the allocation of funds required to replace existing halothane vaporisers with isoflurane or sevoflurane vaporisers in government hospitals should be estimated, and action should be taken accordingly.

Furthermore, the notice stressed the necessity of taking measures to prevent the sale and unauthorised use of halothane without approval from the Directorate General of Drug Administration.