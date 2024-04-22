Heatwave causes nationwide patient surge, children most vulnerable

A nationwide heatwave is contributing to a surge in health problems among children, particularly those related to respiratory issues. Hospitals across Bangladesh have reported a significant increase in young patients suffering from fever, pneumonia, and diarrhoea.

According to Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute, there is a substantial rise in pneumonia cases this April compared to previous years.

In April 2022 and 2023, the hospital admitted 226 and 312 pneumonia patients respectively. This year, however, the hospital has already admitted 270 pneumonia patients in the first 20 days of April alone.

Dr Farhana Ahmed, assistant professor at Bangladesh Shishu Hospital, said, "We are witnessing a higher number of pneumonia patients this year. Additionally, there are patients with fever, asthma, and skin problems. During this heatwave, it is crucial to keep children out of the sun as much as possible. Dress them in cotton clothing, ensure they drink plenty of fluids, and wipe away sweat to prevent chills. It is also important to provide them with fresh food."

Chuadanga district continues to experience the most extreme temperatures in the country, reaching a scorching 42.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

This temperature rise coincides with a surge in patients at Chuadanga Sadar Hospital, particularly children. On Sunday, the 13-bed children's ward was overwhelmed with 56 patients requiring treatment.

Jashore experienced a similar situation, where the 27-bed children's ward at Jashore 250 Bed General Hospital reached capacity on Sunday, forcing medical staff to treat 71 patients on the floor due to a lack of beds.

Among them was four-year-old Suman Hossain from Bezpara, who received treatment for a high fever despite the bed shortage.

Jashore General Hospital Child Specialist and Resident Medical Officer Dr Abdus Samad said, "The heatwave has led to an increase in children suffering from fever, cough, and respiratory problems. The number of patients has multiplied compared to normal times."

Meanwhile, in the eastern part, Cumilla Medical College Hospital is also experiencing a surge in the number of child patients. The hospital is currently admitting an average of 40 to 50 children daily. Their regular patient visits of 200-300 have also increased to about 400-500. Notably, around 70% of admitted patients are children.

Cumilla Medical College Hospital Director Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi told TBS, "The number of patients at our hospital has undeniably risen due to the heatwave. However, children seem to be most affected. We have observed a five-fold increase in child patients compared to normal times. These patients are presenting with various issues, including diarrhoea, vomiting, fever, pneumonia, and even lack of urination for 24 hours."

"It is important for parents to be extra vigilant about their children's health in this heat. Children need frequent hydration. Avoid unnecessary outings, and refrain from giving them outside drinks or juices. If necessary, bathe them twice a day. It is also crucial to monitor their urination patterns," he added.

Diarrhoea cases rise in southern districts

Four districts within Barishal Division are experiencing a concerning rise in diarrhoea cases, averaging 941 infections daily over the past 20 days, coinciding with the ongoing heatwave.

This outbreak has caused a severe strain on hospital beds, saline supplies, and other medical resources in these districts. Although no deaths have been reported so far, patients are experiencing significant difficulties accessing treatment.

A total of 18,837 diarrhoea patients were treated at government health facilities from 1 to 20 April, with the highest reported cases in Bhola, the divisional office of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed on Saturday.

Of them, 6,639 diarrhoea patients were found in Bhola, followed by 5.260 cases in Barishal, 3,477 in Barguna and 3,461 in Pirojpur, DGHS Statistician ASM Ahsan Kabir said.

Meanwhile, 1,403 patients with diarrhoea have been treated at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in the last 20 days.

However, patients in districts with a high infection rate are facing challenges in accessing treatment.

Saline shortages have been reported in several upazila health complexes in Barguna, while Pirojpur and Bhola districts are experiencing a severe lack of hospital beds, according to local civil surgeon offices.

Maliha Jahan, the six-month-old daughter of Reema, was being treated at Barguna General Hospital. However, Reema claimed the hospital was overcrowded, and Maliha did not receive proper care.

Maliha developed a fever and vomiting, symptoms of diarrhoea, a day earlier. As the symptoms worsened, Reema brought Maliha to the hospital.

"The hospital only provided saline. We had to purchase all other medications ourselves. We were not even given a bed," Reema said.

Authorities address case surge, capacity issues

Bhola District Civil Surgeon Dr KM Shafiquzzaman said the incidence of diarrhoea increases in the southern region in the summer every year. As a riverine area, the prevalence of water-borne diseases is high in Barishal division.

He explained that the human body's normal temperature tolerance is around 37 degrees Celsius, and the current excessive heat is leading to water shortages and dehydration.

The official, however, claimed that Bhola, despite facing a staffing shortage, has no saline crisis and is providing optimal patient care.

Pirojpur District Civil Surgeon Dr Mizanur Rahman added diarrhoea cases have increased due to dehydration from heat.

He, too, denied a saline shortage in the district but conceded the limitations of the general hospital's bed capacity. This has resulted in many patients receiving treatment on balconies and floors.

Barguna civil surgeon Dr Pradeep Chandra Mondal admitted to a saline crisis in Betagi upazila, but said, "We solved it quickly. Hospitals have been instructed to treat patients with diarrhoea quickly and with the utmost care."