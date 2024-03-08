Standard of medical professionals in Bangladesh is world-class: Health minister

UNB
08 March, 2024, 09:40 am
Last modified: 08 March, 2024, 10:59 am

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen. Photo: File
Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen. Photo: File

Health and Family Welfare Minister Professor Dr Samanta Lal Sen on Thursday said that the standard of medical professionals in Bangladesh is not lower than in any other country in the world.

"Thousands of qualified doctors are coming out every year in the country. They are mostly skilled like doctors in the developed world," he said.

The minister was speaking at a meeting at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical Education Conference Room organised by Sylhet Divisional Health Department.

"Doctors of our country have efficiency to provide quality medical services if they are given better opportunities . . . we are working to provide special facilities to ensure better treatment for the people living in both urban and rural areas."

He said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has attached the highest priority to the health sector aiming to provide better healthcare services for the common people.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has made me minister for improving the entire medical system. It is an honour for all medical professionals. So, we all have to work together with dedication for upholding the honour for us," he said.

"If you (doctors) don't work well, or if you don't do your office properly in the hospital, or if you don't fulfil your duties, I won't accept anyone's recommendation," he warned.

Addressing the medical teachers, the health minister said, "Even if the number of quality doctors is less, there is no problem. You should focus on quality not quantity."

Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, Vice Chancellor of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Medical University Prof AHM Enayet Hussain, Secretary General of central committee of Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) Ehestashamul Haque Chowdhury and top authorities of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College, among others, were present at the meeting with Director of Sylhet Divisional Health Shishir Ranjan in the chair.

