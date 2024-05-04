Labour leader accused of assaulting doctors in Shariatpur

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 May, 2024, 05:55 pm
04 May, 2024, 06:12 pm

Shariatpur Sadar Hospital. Photo: Collected
Shariatpur Sadar Hospital. Photo: Collected

Two doctors of Shariatpur Sadar Hospital were physically assaulted today (4 May) allegedly by Shariatpur Inter-District Bus Workers Union Executive President Elim Pahar. 

The doctors are – the hospital's Superintendent Habibur Rahman and Medical Officer Shahriar Yasin.

According to sources at the hospital, Elim Pahar's son Abhi Pahar was injured in a fight and brought to the emergency department of the hospital around 12pm. After Elim Pahar came to the hospital, he started insulting the doctors on duty saying that the treatment was being delayed and neglected. 

"I was at the emergency department when I heard him verbally insulting the doctors. When I protested, he grabbed my neck and pressed me against the wall. Then he started punching me," said Shahriar Yasin. 

Habibur Rahman said, "I rushed to the emergency department when I heard that doctors were being attacked. After I went there, I was also attacked."

Elim Pahar could not be reached for a comment regarding the matter.

When police reached the spot, Elim Pahar and the people who were with him escaped. However, his son is still admitted to the hospital and medical care is being provided.

Mejbah Uddin Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Palang Model Police Station said, "The doctors have come to the police station to file a written complaint. 

"We have collected the CCTV footage from the hospital. Legal action will be taken after analysing the footage."

