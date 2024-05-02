Ensuring equitable access, quality healthcare still a challenge in Bangladesh: Experts

Bangladesh has made commendable progress in advancing healthcare access and outcomes in recent years. However, ensuring equitable access to quality primary healthcare services remains a significant challenge, particularly in remote and underserved areas, experts have said.

Addressing the 10th episode of the roundtable discussion series "SDG Café" on Thursday hosted by United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) Bangladesh, they said the Covid-19 pandemic has further underscored the importance of robust and accessible primary healthcare services in Bangladesh. It has laid bare existing disparities and vulnerabilities within the healthcare system.

Additionally, Bangladesh faces a shortage of healthcare workers, particularly in rural areas. The World Bank estimates that Bangladesh has a density of only 0.8 doctors per 1,000 people, which is far below the WHO recommendation of 4.45 doctors per 1,000 people, they said further.

In his keynote speech, public health expert Dr Be-Nazir Ahmed, coordinator of the Bangladesh TA Project at the Mérieux Foundation under the French Development Agency, said, "We are at a pivotal moment in healthcare, where the convergence of innovation and dedication can reshape the landscape of primary healthcare in Bangladesh.

"As we gather to address the challenges and chart the course forward, it's imperative to ground our discussions in data-driven insights and practical solutions."

Citing World Bank data, he said as of 2022, only 61% of the population in Bangladesh had access to basic healthcare services, indicating a significant gap in coverage.

Dr Be-Nazir further said communicable diseases such as diarrhea, pneumonia, and tuberculosis continue to pose significant challenges to public health, with non-communicable diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular ailments on the rise.

In his speech, Berhanu Assefa Tegegne, the Partnerships and Programme Development Manager of UNOPS in Bangladesh, said, "According to WHO, Bangladesh has made remarkable progress in healthcare, but challenges persist, especially in ensuring equitable access and quality services for all.

He said in 2021, the infant mortality rate in Bangladesh was 24 deaths per 1,000 live births, and the under-five mortality rate was 38 deaths per 1,000 live births. These rates, while improved from previous years, are still above the global average.

"With data indicating that around 80% of healthcare in Bangladesh is provided by the private sector, there's a critical need for strategic partnerships and innovative solutions to strengthen the public healthcare system."

He further said the UNOPS is deeply committed to supporting the government of Bangladesh in achieving its Sustainable Development Goals, particularly in the realm of primary health care.