Dream project of Ctg burn unit one step away from rolling

After nearly two decades of relentless efforts, the project to establish a fully-fledged burn unit at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) is all set to begin with funds from the Bangladesh and Chinese governments.

The project proposal will go to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) today (9 May) for approval. Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen is hopeful of getting the go-ahead.

A six-storey building will be equipped with 150 beds and a range of essential amenities, including intensive care and high-dependency units. The Ministry of Health expects the completion of the project by December 2025 at an estimated cost of Tk285.

According to the Development Project Proposal (DPP), its estimated cost will be around Tk285 crore. Out of this, the Chinese government will provide 118 million yuan, which is around Tk180 crore, as a grant, and the rest Tk105 crore will be borne by the Bangladesh government.

Currently, around four crore people from nine districts of Chattogram division rely on the current 26-bed burn unit of the CMCH. However, there is no ICU at the unit.

With over 60 patients admitted daily, the unit remains in constant pressure. Many patients are forced to sleep on the hospital floor.

Besides, 25-30 patients are treated in the emergency department and 30-40 in the outdoor service. The unit still uses the operating theatre built in 1957, has no ICU beds, and no infection control measures.

Doctors say it is essential to decentralise the burn care to the periphery because the first 4-6 hours after the burn incident is considered crucial to reduce morbidity and mortality. So transfer time needs to be reduced as minimum as possible.

Talking to TBS, Health Minister Dr Samant Lal Sen has said, "I have been trying for 20 years to set up a burn unit in Chittagong. Now, the division will have its own full-fledged burn unit. And burn patients will no longer have to come to Dhaka for treatment.

"Moreover, the golden hour [known as the first 60 minutes from the time of injury or appearance of symptoms, in medical terminology] can now be utilised to heal the patients. There will be all kinds of facilities including ICU. It will reduce the suffering of patients and save many lives.

"Alongside burn treatments, plastic surgery will also be available at the new unit."

Praising the project, Dr Samant Lal further said, "This is a very good project and I know this as I have seen all the documents and I know all the equipment that will be used.

"There might be a shortage of manpower and I have already started working on it. All necessary manpower will be prepared before the completion of the project."

The Chinese involvement

According to the DPP, the Chinese side will oversee the project design, supply essential construction machinery, equipment, and materials, deploy the required engineers and technicians to Bangladesh for construction, equipment installation, and adjustment. Additionally, they will furnish necessary medical equipment and furniture.

After the completion of the project, the Chinese government will provide technical support for one year.

On November 29, 2015, at the request of the Bangladesh Government, China agreed to undertake the feasibility study for the "Development of Burn Unit of Chittagong Medical College Hospital" project.

Following the completion of the feasibility study, and after several revisions in the project's plans, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of Bangladesh and China's Ministry of Commerce signed an agreement on 30 March 2023.

A separate project for burn care is under implementation in 5 medical college hospitals in Sylhet, Barisal, Rangpur, Rajshahi and Faridpur.

About 8.50 lakh people suffer burn injuries every year, among them about 6,700 people die in Bangladesh. Burn is the third leading cause of illness in children aged 1-4 years. About 3,400 children become permanently disabled every year in Bangladesh due to burns.