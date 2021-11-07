Praava Health joins EPiHC initiative

Praava Health announced on Sunday (7 November) that it has joined the global initiative Ethical Principles in Health Care (EPiHC) , a global set of guidelines to help build transparent, resilient health systems through a set of shared principles that promote ethical decision making and behavior.

EPiHC is a World Bank and IFC initiative that sets out pragmatic and universally applicable values to help private sector healthcare providers build transparent and resilient operating systems that meet the highest ethical principles, said a press release.

In joining EPiHC, Praava Health stands alongside more than 100 fellow signatories, including renowned institutions such as Mayo Clinic (USA), Johns Hopkins Medicine (USA), and Apollo Hospitals (India).

Aimed at helping to achieve high-quality, affordable healthcare for all, EPiHC currently represents more than 4,000 healthcare organisations in more than 70 countries.

"Since Praava was founded in 2018, we have continuously strived to deliver convenient, affordable, and high-quality healthcare to the people of Bangladesh. Our mission closely aligns with the Ten Principles set forth by the EPiHC organization. As a member of EPiHC, we are deepening our ongoing commitment to the highest standard of health ethics at every level of care," said Sylvana Q Sinha, CEO and Founder of Praava Health.

Praava Health Chief Medical Officer Dr Simeen Majid Akhtar said: "In contrast to the average amount of time doctors spend with patients in Bangladesh - 48 seconds - Praava guarantees that our licensed healthcare providers spend at least 15 minutes with their patients at every appointment. Ample time spent with healthcare providers is an invaluable and necessary resource for patients.

"Evidence is clear that better patient outcomes are achieved when patients engage closely with healthcare providers to manage their health. Additionally, this is simply what patients deserve - to be treated with dignity and respect in their interactions with their healthcare providers,"she added.