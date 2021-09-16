Alesha Card, Prava Health sign MoU

Alesha Card Ltd, a concern of Alesha Holdings, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Prava Health Bangladesh.

Under the agreement, all Alesha cardholders will get up to 20% discount on Prava Health's consultation fee, medical test, health check-up and purchase of medicines from them, said a press release.

Alesha Card Executive Director Jannatun Nahar, National Sales Manager Md Rifat Hossain, Wing Head Md Sagir Ali and Brand and Marketing Manager Md Tariq Aziz were present on behalf of their organisation at the signing ceremony Wednesday.

Also, on behalf of Prava Health, senior medical officer Simin Majid Akhtar, head of marketing and corporate sales Md Safayat Ali Choyan and other senior executives were present.