Agora AIP cardholders to get 25% discount at Praava Health

Agora AIP cardholders and their family members will enjoy an offer of 25% discount on different services from Praava Health.

Bangladesh's fastest-growing healthcare brand Praava Health recently signed an agreement with Agora, the country's first retail chain superstore.

Shafaat Ali Choyon, head of Marketing, Praava Health; Md Rokonuzzaman, senior account manager of Corporate Marketing, Praava Health; Dewan Rabita Arefin, head of Human Resources and Admin, Praava Health; Khandaker Nur-E-Burhan, head of Commercial and Marketing, Agora Limited; Anik Arafat, manager of Marketing and eCommerce, Agora Limited, along with other officials were present in the ceremony.