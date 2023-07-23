Praava Health reaches milestone of serving 5,00,000 patients

Praava Health, Bangladesh's one of the fastest-growing healthcare brands, has served over 5,00,000 patients since it was launched in 2018, the company said on Sunday (23 July).

"We are so proud to have earned the trust of hundreds of thousands of patients, and grateful to see them coming back to Praava for all of their healthcare needs, time after time," said Sylvana Q Sinha, founder and CEO of Prava Health.

The company offers full-service medical care through a proprietary "click-and-brick" model, according to a press statement.

Sinha said, "It's a privilege to help people obtain peace of mind when it comes to their health, and this has only been made possible by the dedication of our incredible doctors, nurses, technicians and staff, the quality of our services, including on-site pharmacy and internationally-accredited laboratory.

"It is critical to build resiliency in our healthcare systems in emerging markets, where 85% of the world lives. Our goal is to see Praava's model expand across Bangladesh and other emerging markets to help people access quality, affordable healthcare wherever they are, and invest in innovative models that integrate digital and in-person services, bolster primary care and lab capacity, and put patients first. We are pleased that our investments into patient-centric care and quality have helped us to achieve a high level of patient retention."

According to the press statement, Praava has received recognition from a variety of leading organisations and institutions worldwide, including by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer and Global Innovator and Fast Company as a World Changing Idea.

Harvard University and Columbia University Business Schools each now use case studies on Praava's business model to teach students about successful innovative businesses from around the world, it added.

Praava's work was also recently featured in the report, "Scaling Up Inclusive Healthcare in Low-and Middle-Income Countries," sponsored by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, CFAO Healthcare, Eli Lilly and Company, Leem, Proparco and Sanofi.

Praava boasts one of only six internationally accredited labs in Bangladesh with an ISO 15189-2012 certification, as received by the Bangladesh Accreditation Board.

Praava's partners and clients include the World Health Organization, the World Bank, Unilever, Samsung, British American Tobacco and Coca-Cola, among 800 others.

According to a recent report by WHO and Unicef, in Bangladesh only 38% of health care facilities have basic hygiene services. As in many emerging markets, Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) are on the rise, with the WHO estimating that they are responsible for 77% of these deaths in low- and middle-income countries.

Sinha added, "Emerging markets like Bangladesh have made great strides in the development of a global middle class, critical to their moving to greater, self-sustainable economic health.

"But as middle class economies emerge, demands on the healthcare infrastructure only increase. Praava fills that gap; in the next five years and beyond, we're looking forward to doing more for the people of Bangladesh, and bringing our healthcare model to other emerging markets in need of quality care."