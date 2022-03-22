Praava health receives global accreditation certificate for medical laboratory testing

Praava Health, the fastest-growing healthcare brand in Bangladesh, has received the global accreditation certificate for medical testing from International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC).

The accreditation was granted via the Bangladesh Accreditation Board (BAB), which is an MRA signatory member of ILAC, said a press release.

As a part of the certification, Praava Health was also granted ISO 15189-2012 accreditation for Medical Testing Laboratories, having rigorously established globally accepted standards for laboratory quality, reporting, and quality management systems in its laboratories.

Md Mahbubur Rahman, Laboratory Director of Praava Health said, "These accreditations are further validation of the high-quality services offered by Praava Health at every level of our organization. Through this globally accepted medical testing certification, our patients have further assured access to the best, world-class quality test reports from Praava Health's laboratories. With ILAC-accredited countries worldwide now authorized to accept our labs' test certificates, our customers will benefit from streamlined consultation, diagnostics, and services when coordination is required with foreign medical institutions."