Lung cancer more common in men, breast cancer in women: National Institute of Cancer Research

Among patients coming to hospitals for cancer treatment in the country, the number is highest for lung cancer among men and breast cancer among women.

The data was obtained by diagnosing about 36,000 patients who came to the National Cancer Research Institute and Hospital in the capital from January 2018 to December 2020.

During this period, 83,795 new patients came to the hospital but 35,733 people or 42.6% were diagnosed with cancer.

Associate Professor of Epidemiology Department of the institute Dr Md Zahirul Islam presented the information at the Seventh Cancer Registry Report publishing ceremony held at the National Institute of Cancer Research and Hospital (NICRH) auditorium in the capital on Wednesday morning.

According to the report, 55% of the patients who come to the cancer institute are women and 45% are men. The number of lung cancer patients is highest in both men and women, the combined percentage of which is 17.4%.

Lung cancer accounts for 26.6% of cancer among male patients. And among women, 29.3% of patients are affected by breast cancer.

