Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil acne treatments, US lab reports

Health

Reuters
07 March, 2024, 11:35 am
Last modified: 07 March, 2024, 01:39 pm

Related News

Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil acne treatments, US lab reports

Estee Lauder shares fell 2%. Benzene was also detected in Proactiv, PanOxyl, Walgreens' WBA.O acne soap bar and Walmart's Equate Beauty acne cream among others

Reuters
07 March, 2024, 11:35 am
Last modified: 07 March, 2024, 01:39 pm
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay

High levels of cancer-causing chemical benzene were detected in some acne treatments from brands including Estee Lauder's Clinique, Target's Up & Up and Reckitt Benckiser-owned Clearasil, said independent US laboratory Valisure.

Valisure has also filed a petition with the US Food and Drug Administration, calling on the regulator to recall the products, conduct an investigation and revise industry guidance, the New Haven, Connecticut-based lab said on Wednesday.

Estee Lauder shares fell 2%. Benzene was also detected in Proactiv, PanOxyl, Walgreens' WBA.O acne soap bar and Walmart's Equate Beauty acne cream among others, according to Valisure.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Benzene could form at "unacceptably high levels" in both prescription and over-the-counter benzoyl peroxide acne treatment products, Valisure said.

Reckitt RKT.L said in a statement the findings "reflect unrealistic scenarios rather than real-world conditions," adding all Clearasil products were safe "when used and stored as directed on their labels."

Estee Lauder said Clinique uses benzoyl peroxide in one product, which "is safe for use as intended."

Target TGT.N and Walmart did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment. The FDA has not yet responded to Valisure's petition.

The carcinogen has already been found in several consumer products, including sunscreens, hand sanitizers and dry shampoo, leading to recalls of products made by companies including Procter & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson.

But the detection of benzene in the acne treatment products was "substantially different" from the other cases, Valisure said.

"The benzene we found in sunscreens and other consumer products were impurities that came from contaminated ingredients; however, the benzene in benzoyl peroxide products is coming from the benzoyl peroxide itself," said Valisure Co-Founder and President David Light.

Valisure's tests showed some products could form more than 800 times the conditionally restricted FDA concentration limit for benzene.

Bloomberg News had reported the development earlier in the day.

Top News / World+Biz

Clinique / Clearasil / cancer / Acne Treatments

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A ticking time bomb? Bangladesh's NEET crisis paints a bleak future

A ticking time bomb? Bangladesh's NEET crisis paints a bleak future

5h | Panorama
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Fire safety in Uttara restaurant hub: A deadly combination of risky structures and apathetic staff

3h | Panorama
Photo: T-Mark Bangladesh

Jute fashion’s unlikely saviour: Gen Z

1d | Mode
With impressive fire safety arrangements, the Sony Square building seems to be safer than other buildings with multiple restaurants in Mirpur, and also than many others in the whole city. PHOTO: MEHEDI HASAN

Fire safety in Mirpur eatery hubs: Better, with room for improvement

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How children brought back puppet dance in Brahmanbaria

How children brought back puppet dance in Brahmanbaria

50m | Videos
Central bank to stop daily money supply to banks from July

Central bank to stop daily money supply to banks from July

16h | Videos
Who is Premier League's first British South Asian referee?

Who is Premier League's first British South Asian referee?

15h | Videos
Pakistan: How will Shahbaz handle the United States-China and India?

Pakistan: How will Shahbaz handle the United States-China and India?

14h | Videos