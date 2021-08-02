Highest 287 dengue patients hospitalised in a single day

So far, the DNCC mobile court has realised Tk22.83 lakhs as fines.Picture: Collected

Recording the highest number in a single day this year, 287 new dengue patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours until Monday morning.

Among the fresh dengue cases, 279 were reported from Dhaka while only eight were from outside the capital, said a bulletin of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Currently, 978 dengue patients are taking treatment at different hospitals across the country and 940 of them are from Dhaka.

Since January this year, a total of 3,182 patients were admitted to different hospitals with dengue and 2,200 of them have recovered.

This year, four cases of dengue related fatalities have been sent to IEDCR while it is yet to confirm the matter.

Meanwhile, authorities of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) have been working persistently to destroy the breeding grounds of Aedes mosquitoes which trigger the ailment.

Last year, the DGHS reported 1,193 dengue cases and three confirmed dengue-related deaths.