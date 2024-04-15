Harmful asbestos found in local cement sheets, brake shoes

A recent study has found dangerous asbestos in local cement sheets and car brake shoes.

The study, conducted last year jointly by the Bangladesh Occupational Safety, Health and Environment Foundation (Oshe) and South Korea's Asia Citizen Center for Environment and Health, tested various materials, finding 50% chrysotile asbestos in cement sheets and 15% in brake shoes.

Health experts have urged a complete ban on asbestos import, use, and sales due to its severe health risks. Asbestos, a naturally occurring mineral, can cause serious lung diseases like mesothelioma and cancer.

During a press conference held at Dhaka Reporters Unity yesterday to unveil the study findings, Oshe Executive Director Aminur Rashid-Repon Chowdhury said they analysed samples of locally-made cement sheets, brake shoes, talcum powder of an international brand, and soil collected from the shipbreaking industrial area of Sitakunda.

Asbestos was not found in the talcum powder and soil samples. However, Aminur Rashid said more samples need to be tested.

"According to the World Health Organization and the International Labour Organization, nearly 100,000 workers die globally from asbestos-related illnesses annually," he said.

While asbestos-mixed products are cheaper, related health risks and future medical costs are much higher. He urged the use of tin sheets instead of cement sheets.

Oshe Vice Chairman Dr SM Morshed said that considering the harmful aspects of asbestos, its production, import and marketing have been banned in 62 countries of the world.

"Recently, the USA is also considering banning asbestos due to the risk of cancer among its citizens. Neighbouring country Nepal has banned its use," he said.

Morshed demanded an immediate ban on asbestos in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh University Health Sciences Professor Dr Mahmud Hossain Farooqi noted the long-term dangers of asbestos exposure, increasing cancer risk even 20 years later.

The speakers at the press conference praised the Ministry of Environment's initiative to ban asbestos and urged its implementation, as decided in a December 2021 meeting.

They also underscored the need for more research to find alternatives to asbestos and sensitisation to the business community that imports asbestos.