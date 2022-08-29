DGHS shuts 25 unlicensed medical facilities in Dhaka, Ctg

Twenty-five unlicensed hospitals and diagnostic centres have been sealed off in Dhaka and Chattogram in drives launched by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

In Dhaka, eight hospitals and diagnostic centres were shut down Monday (29 August).

They are – Khilgaon General Hospital, Central Basabo General Hospital, Kanak General Hospital at Matuail, Salman Hospital and Diagnostic Centre at Shanir Akhra, Khidmah Life Care Diagnostic Centre at Bakshibazar, Dhaka General Hospital at Chankharpool, Hair Transplant Cosmetic Surgery Consultancy and Diagnostic Centre and Dhaka Pain and Spine Centre at Banani.

Prof Dr Ahmedul Kabir, additional director general (administration) of DGHS said the drive has been launched to restore discipline in the healthcare sector.

Chattogram Civil Surgeon Dr Ilias Chowdhury said 17 unlicensed medical facilities were sealed off in the port city during Monday's drive.

The healthcare centres include two private hospitals – Desh Medical Service and Treatment Eye Hospital.

The drive against illegal hospitals will continue till Thursday.

Earlier on 26 May, a 72-hour operation was conducted and three months were given to the unregistered health entities to register.

In May, 1,641 health institutions were closed by raiding hospitals and clinics across the country. About Tk26 lakh revenue was generated in the campaign by fining the institutions and issuing new licenses.