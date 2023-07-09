Dengue surge may last till September, warns health minister

As the dengue outbreak looms large, Health Minister Zahid Maleque has hinted potential escalation of the dengue outbreak, predicting a surge in cases over the next three months, from July to September.

"These three months, the condition of dengue will worsen," he said during a press briefing held at his residence on Sunday afternoon.

Highlighting the latest statistics, Zahid Maleque revealed that dengue has already spread across approximately 57 districts, with Dhaka bearing the highest burden.

"Its prevalence is highest in Dhaka, where we currently have a significant number of patients admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Mugda Hospital. We will be urging the City Corporation and Municipalities to intensify their efforts in spatial spraying," he said.

He emphasised that measures have been taken to address the situation, saying, "We have issued comprehensive instructions, which include the establishment of dengue units in hospitals nationwide. Medical professionals, including doctors and nurses, have received specialised training. Dengue patients are being provided with necessary saline solutions."

Six more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Sunday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 73 this year. So far, the DGHS has recorded 12,954 dengue cases, 10,131 recoveries this year.