Dengue surge may last till September, warns health minister

Health

UNB
09 July, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 09:22 pm

Related News

Dengue surge may last till September, warns health minister

UNB
09 July, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 09:22 pm
Dengue surge may last till September, warns health minister

As the dengue outbreak looms large, Health Minister Zahid Maleque has hinted potential escalation of the dengue outbreak, predicting a surge in cases over the next three months, from July to September.

"These three months, the condition of dengue will worsen," he said during a press briefing held at his residence on Sunday afternoon.

Highlighting the latest statistics, Zahid Maleque revealed that dengue has already spread across approximately 57 districts, with Dhaka bearing the highest burden.

"Its prevalence is highest in Dhaka, where we currently have a significant number of patients admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Mugda Hospital. We will be urging the City Corporation and Municipalities to intensify their efforts in spatial spraying," he said.

He emphasised that measures have been taken to address the situation, saying, "We have issued comprehensive instructions, which include the establishment of dengue units in hospitals nationwide. Medical professionals, including doctors and nurses, have received specialised training. Dengue patients are being provided with necessary saline solutions."

Six more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Sunday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 73 this year. So far, the DGHS has recorded 12,954 dengue cases, 10,131 recoveries this year.

Bangladesh

Dengue / health minister Zahid Maleque

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nodi by Colours of Chars by Friendship plays a pivotal role in empowering artisans from river islands and indigenous communities. Photo: Courtesy.

Heritage fabrics at crossroads

9h | Mode
Oil tanker explosions in Jhalakathi: Exposing a fatal repetitive pattern

Oil tanker explosions in Jhalakathi: Exposing a fatal repetitive pattern

13h | Panorama
One of the causes behind the increase of speech delays in children could be too much screen time. Photo: Bloomberg

The worry with words: Why speech delays need more attention

12h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The most popular brand-new compact crossovers

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

NATO set to approve new defense plans

NATO set to approve new defense plans

2h | TBS World
Pakistan could withdraw from World Cup if India insists on neutral venue for Asia Cup

Pakistan could withdraw from World Cup if India insists on neutral venue for Asia Cup

4h | TBS SPORTS
Illegal battery factories and lead pollution thrive as e-rickshaws dominate

Illegal battery factories and lead pollution thrive as e-rickshaws dominate

1h | TBS Stories
What if Putin disrupts the Internet connection worldwide?

What if Putin disrupts the Internet connection worldwide?

8h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency

6

Basic Ali October 7, 2020