Dengue Menace: Three die, 330 more hospitalised in 24 hrs

Health

TBS Report
02 September, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2021, 07:00 pm

Besides, 330 more people were hospitalised with the mosquito-borne disease

The death toll from dengue fever rose to 48 with three fresh deaths in the past 24 hours until Thursday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Besides, 330 more people were hospitalised with the mosquito-borne disease, said a regular bulletin of DGHS.

The health authorities have been registering over 200 dengue cases per day since 1 August, which is 72% of the entire year's infection rate.

Among the new patients, 284 were admitted to the government and private hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 46 cases were reported outside the Dhaka division.

Currently, 1,131 patients diagnosed with dengue were receiving treatment in Dhaka hospitals while 131 others were getting treatment in hospitals of other districts of the country.

According to the DGHS, some 10,981 patients have been diagnosed with dengue since 1 January this year with 9668 recoveries, so far.

The dengue outbreak has become a cause of major concern as the country is battling the second wave of coronavirus.

