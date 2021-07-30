Dengue Menace: Another 170 patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

TBS Report
30 July, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2021, 06:00 pm

So far, the DNCC mobile court has realised Tk22.83 lakhs as fines.Picture: Collected
So far, the DNCC mobile court has realised Tk22.83 lakhs as fines.Picture: Collected

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, another 170 new dengue patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.

The number of patients diagnosed with Aedes mosquito-borne diseases showed a downtrend today as the health authorities reported 194 new dengue cases a day earlier on Thursday.

Among the new patients, 164 are from the capital, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Currently, 709 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals across the country, while just 30 of them were listed outside Dhaka.

This year, after inspecting information, the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research (IEDCR) confirmed four dengue-related deaths, DGHS said.

According to the official figures, 101,354 dengue cases and 179 deaths were recorded in Bangladesh in 2019.

