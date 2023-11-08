Dengue death toll rises to 1,432 with 7 more deaths in a day

08 November, 2023, 08:15 pm
08 November, 2023, 08:15 pm

Dengue patients at a Dhaka hospital. File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Seven more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,432 this year.

During the period, 1,912 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

A total of 6,413 dengue patients, including 1,675 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 2,85,505 dengue cases and 2,77,660 recoveries this year.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

