Dengue claims two more lives

Health

UNB
20 January, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2024, 07:17 pm

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Two more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Saturday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 13 this year.

During the period, 18 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among them, six were hospitalised in Dhaka, while the rest were admitted to hospitals outside the capital.

A total of 821 dengue cases have been reported since 1 January 2024.

Last year, a total of 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record. The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 3,18,749 recoveries last year.

Last year's September was the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak, with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.

