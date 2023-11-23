Dengue: 7 more die; 1,094 hospitalised in 24hrs

Dengue patients at a Dhaka hospital in August this year. Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS

Seven more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,577 this year.

During the period, 1,094 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

A total of 4,124 dengue patients, including 1111 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 3, 05,792 dengue cases and 3, 00,091 recoveries this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.