Dengue: 317 more hospitalised in 24 hours

Health

TBS Report
09 September, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2021, 07:41 pm

Dengue: 317 more hospitalised in 24 hours

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Another 317 people were hospitalised with dengue fever in the last 24 hours, according to Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the new patients, 259 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 58 cases were reported from outside the Dhaka division.

A total of 153 patients were admitted to government hospitals and 164 were admitted to private hospitals.

According to the DGHS, some 13,007 patients have been diagnosed with dengue from 1 January this year till today and 54 of them died.

Some 1,075 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in Dhaka as of Thursday morning, the DGHS said.

Of them, 170 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals outside Dhaka.

The health authorities have been recording over 200 dengue cases per day since August 1 which is 72% comparing to the entire years infection rate.

So far, 11,708 dengue patients were released from hospitals after recovery, according to the DGHS.

The dengue outbreak has become a cause of major concern as the country is battling the deadlier Delta variant of coronavirus with its limited healthcare facilities for the last few months.

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

1h | Videos
Learning loss of students during Covid pandemic and way to recovery

Learning loss of students during Covid pandemic and way to recovery

1h | Videos
Bojra - The House Boat: A grand cabin getaway on the wetlands of Tanguar Haor

Bojra - The House Boat: A grand cabin getaway on the wetlands of Tanguar Haor

1h | Videos
Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers

1h | Videos

