Deaths from dengue now 967 as 9 more die in 24 hrs

Health

UNB
28 September, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2023, 07:46 pm

Related News

Deaths from dengue now 967 as 9 more die in 24 hrs

2,357 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever.

UNB
28 September, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2023, 07:46 pm
Dengue patients under treatment at a city hospital. File photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Dengue patients under treatment at a city hospital. File photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Nine more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 967 this year.

During the period, 2,357 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

Of the new patients, 671 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital--indicating a worsening situation across the country, DGHS said.

A total of 9,997 dengue patients, including 3,457 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 199,188 dengue cases and 188,424 recoveries this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 374 fatalities and 75,380 cases, according to DGHS data.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dengue / Bangladesh Health Care Sector

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

More than 86 lakh Bangladeshis went abroad as migrant workers in the last 14 years, according to BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training). Naturally, these workers return to Bangladesh at some point to settle down. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why migrant workers have a hard time back at home

1d | Panorama
What impact will a forward forex rate have?

What impact will a forward forex rate have?

1d | Panorama
India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

2d | Panorama
It is highly unlikely that inflation rate is going to come down soon. PHOTO: TBS

No more central bank loans to the govt: Will it be enough to curb inflation?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

1d | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

13h | TBS Today
Best Missing XI: ODI World Cup 2023

Best Missing XI: ODI World Cup 2023

3h | TBS SPORTS