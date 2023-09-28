Deaths from dengue now 967 as 9 more die in 24 hrs

Nine more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 967 this year.

During the period, 2,357 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

Of the new patients, 671 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital--indicating a worsening situation across the country, DGHS said.

A total of 9,997 dengue patients, including 3,457 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 199,188 dengue cases and 188,424 recoveries this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 374 fatalities and 75,380 cases, according to DGHS data.