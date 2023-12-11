5 lakh children in Dhaka will be given vitamin ‘A’ capsules tomorrow

Health

TBS Report
11 December, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 07:32 pm

A file photo of administering vitamin A capsule to a young girl. Photo: UNB
A file photo of administering vitamin A capsule to a young girl. Photo: UNB

More than 5 lakh children will be fed vitamin 'A' capsules at 1,868 centres in six upazilas of Dhaka district tomorrow.

From 8:00am to 4:00pm on Tuesday (12 December), children aged 6-11 months will be given one blue capsule and children aged 12-59 months one red capsule. 

This information was disclosed in a press conference held in the hall of Dhaka District Civil Surgeon office on Monday (11 December).

In the press conference, Dhaka District Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Yasmin Nahar said 5.26 lakh children in 6 upazilas of Dhaka district will be given vitamin 'A' plus capsules. 

She said vitamin 'A' plus capsules boost children's immunity, lowering the risk of diarrhea, pneumonia, and blindness. 

She emphasized the importance of taking children to nearby centers for administering these capsules and cautioned against administering vitamin 'A' capsules to unwell children.

This campaign will run in Dhamrai, Dohar, Keraniganj, Nawabganj, Savar and Savar municipal areas. 

A total of 1,743 permanent and 125 temporary centers of six upazilas will be fed to children with vitamin 'A' capsules. 

Some 3,486 volunteers will be engaged in the campaign. Adequate doctors, nurses and other health workers will directly participate in this campaign.

