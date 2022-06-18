40 more dengue patients hospitalised in a day

Forty new patients were hospitalised with dengue fever across the country in 24 hours till Saturday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Thirty-nine of the new patients were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka while only one was admitted in hospital outside the capital.

A total of 115 dengue patients, including 111 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

According to the DGHS, 730 patients have been diagnosed with dengue this year.

So far, 615 dengue patients have been released from hospitals after recovery.

The directorate has not yet reported any death from the mosquito-borne viral disease.

Dengue - a leading cause of serious illness and death in some Asian and Latin American countries - was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000 and claimed 93 lives. In three years, the fatality number almost fell to zero.

However, 105 dengue patients, including 95 in Dhaka division, died in 2021.