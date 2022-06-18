40 more dengue patients hospitalised in a day

Health

TBS Report
18 June, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2022, 07:33 pm

Related News

40 more dengue patients hospitalised in a day

A total of 115 dengue patients are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country

TBS Report
18 June, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2022, 07:33 pm
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/TBS
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/TBS

Forty new patients were hospitalised with dengue fever across the country in 24 hours till Saturday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). 

Thirty-nine of the new patients were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka while only one was admitted in hospital outside the capital.

A total of 115 dengue patients, including 111 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

According to the DGHS, 730 patients have been diagnosed with dengue this year.

So far, 615 dengue patients have been released from hospitals after recovery. 

The directorate has not yet reported any death from the mosquito-borne viral disease. 

Dengue - a leading cause of serious illness and death in some Asian and Latin American countries - was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000 and claimed 93 lives. In three years, the fatality number almost fell to zero.

However, 105 dengue patients, including 95 in Dhaka division, died in 2021. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Dengue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

43m | Wheels
The company has 700 covered vans and every day 110 vans travel to Dhaka with products from all over Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sundarban Courier Service: The 10,000-strong company that delivers anything from needle to couch

11h | Panorama
Hawk-Cuckoo dodging detection. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Common Hawk-Cuckoo: An uncommon impersonator and an amazing vocalist

9h | Panorama
Mark Gilbert. Sketch: TBS

Bank of England joins the scream-if-you-wanna-hike-faster gang

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Key reasons behind Sylhet flood

Key reasons behind Sylhet flood

58m | Videos
How to handle stress and anxiety at work

How to handle stress and anxiety at work

58m | Videos
Nutritious ‘Latkan’ fruit

Nutritious ‘Latkan’ fruit

4h | Videos
Why is K2 the World's toughest mountain to climb?

Why is K2 the World's toughest mountain to climb?

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

4
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

5
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

6
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani