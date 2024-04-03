3rd bone marrow transplant performed at BSMMU

Doctors at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in the capital have successfully conducted a bone marrow transplantation on a 56-year-old male patient.

The patient, Mohammad Shamsuddin from Rajbari, underwent the transplantation on 4 March.

The patient is now stable. He will be discharged from the hospital on Thursday (4 April), said doctors at a press briefing organised by BSMMU Bone Marrow Transplantation and Stem Cell Therapy Centre on Wednesday (3 April).

Speaking as chief guest at the briefing, BSMMU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Deen Md Nurul Haque said the hospital offers bone marrow transplant service at a cost of Tk3 lakh.

The hospital aims to provide the service to at least 5 patients every month, he added.

Prof Dr Salah Uddin Shah, chairman of the Haematology Department of BSMMU, said currently, the number of patients with blood cancer, leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma is increasing all over the world.

Bone marrow transplantation is one of the most advanced treatments for blood disorders, he added.

Mohammad Shamsuddin was the third patient to have undergone the bone marrow transplantation conducted at BSMMU. Earlier, the hospital conducted the first bone marrow transplantation on a 63-year-old male patient from Narayanganj on 18 January this year.