3 private hospitals in Sirajganj slapped with more than Tk1 lakh fine

Health

UNB
31 March, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 08:19 pm

Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Md Kamruzzaman conducted the drive on Saturday evening.

Photo: Screenshot of Google Map
Photo: Screenshot of Google Map

A mobile court on Saturday fined three private hospitals in Sirajganj Shahjadpur upazila more than Tk1 lakh for different irregularities.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Md Kamruzzaman conducted the drive on Saturday evening.

Rangdhanu Hospital was fined Tk 40,000 while Peace Lab Hospital was fined Tk 50,000 and Popular Hospital was fined Tk 15,000, said Kamruzzaman.

The hospitals were slapped with the fines for various irregularities including keeping expired medicines, lack of valid documents, charging extra money from people, he added.

At that time, Upazila Health Officer Dr. Sharmin Alam, Resident Doctor Nilufa Jasmine Nilu and Medical Officer Dr. Ashraful Alam were also present.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh / fine / hospital

