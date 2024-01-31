HC orders payment of Tk30 lakh to child who lost arm while working in a workshop

File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

The High Court (HC) has ordered the owner of a workshop to pay Tk30 lakh as compensation to a child who lost his hand while working at his workshop in Kishoreganj's Bhairab.

The child Nayeem Hasan Nahid, 13, from Brahmanbaria's Ashuganj lost his arm on 28 September 2020 while working at a workshop in Bhairab after his father lost his job during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the verdict, the High Court instructed the owner, Yakub Hossain, to deposit Tk15 lakh by April this year and Tk15 lakh by December.

After 10 years, Nayeem will be able to withdraw the deposited money. At the same time, the owner has been instructed to pay Tk7,000 per month until the child passes Higher Secondary Certificate exam.

The High Court bench comprising of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zeenat Haque announced this verdict on Wednesday (31 January) after hearing on the writ petition filed by the child's father Anwar Hossain in December 2020 seeking proper compensation after the loss of his hand.

Barrister Aneek R Haque and Advocate Md Bakir Uddin Bhuiyan fought for the child as pro bono case.

Meanwhile, Advocate Kamrul Islam represented the workshop owner and Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta represented the state.

Previously on 1 November 2020, a report was published in Prothom Alo under the title "Terrible consequences of child labor in Bhairab."

According to the report, Nayeem Hasan was 10 years old at that time and was in the fourth grade. He lived in Ashuganj upazila of Brahmanbaria with his parents.

His father had a shoe business which was went under during the Covid-19 pandemic. In this situation, Nayeem's parents sent him to a workshop in Bhairab, Kishoreganj.

While working in this workshop, his right hand went into the machine and was later amputated.

Attaching the Prothom Alo report, in December 2020, the child's father filed a writ petition in the High Court seeking its directions of paying compensation.

The High Court ruled on the preliminary hearing of the writ on 27 December that year. It was asked why the owner should not be ordered to pay Tk2 crore compensation. Defendants were asked to respond to the ruling within four weeks.

The High Court also asked the Deputy Commissioner of Kishoreganj to investigate the incident of along with an official from his office.

After several hearings the final verdict was pronounced on Wednesday (31 January).