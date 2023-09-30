Habibur Rahman takes charge as 36th DMP commissioner

Photo: TBS

Habibur Rahman, current chief of tourist police and additional IGP, has taken charge as the 36th commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

He is replacing the current DMP Commissioner Khandaker Gulam Faruq, who is set to end his term on 2 October.

Photo: TBS

Habibur's appointment came into effect earlier on 20 September in a notification issued by the Public Security Department of the Ministry of Home Affairs by the order of the president.

The order would be effective immediately, the notification said.

A BCS 17th batch police officer, Habibur Rahman previously served as DC of the DMP headquarters, SP of Dhaka district, DIG of Dhaka range and police headquarters.

Habibur Rahman was born in 1967 in Gopalganj.