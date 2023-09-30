Habibur Rahman takes charge as 36th DMP commissioner

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 September, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2023, 06:13 pm

Related News

Habibur Rahman takes charge as 36th DMP commissioner

TBS Report
30 September, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2023, 06:13 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Habibur Rahman, current chief of tourist police and additional IGP, has taken charge as the 36th commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

He is replacing the current DMP Commissioner Khandaker Gulam Faruq, who is set to end his term on 2 October.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Habibur's appointment came into effect earlier on 20 September in a notification issued by the Public Security Department of the Ministry of Home Affairs by the order of the president. 

The order would be effective immediately, the notification said.

Habibur Rahman appointed as new commissioner of DMP

A BCS 17th batch police officer, Habibur Rahman previously served as DC of the DMP headquarters, SP of Dhaka district, DIG of Dhaka range and police headquarters.

Habibur Rahman was born in 1967 in Gopalganj. 

 

Top News

DMP / DMP Commisioner / DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo &amp; Coffee Sketch: Touseful Isalm

A coffee conversation with Rumi

8h | Features
Photo: Collected

The top 3 smartwatches of 2023: A glimpse into the future

14h | Brands
In the Nannu Market area in Mirpur 11, there are 35 such shops that provide clothes-fitting services like shortening of pants, tightening of sleeves and shirts, and so on. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How former RMG workers reinvent themselves as fitting tailors

11h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Almost 30 years later, Friends merch is still ‘perfection’

14h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Shakib-Tamim: From best friends to bitter enemies

Shakib-Tamim: From best friends to bitter enemies

3h | TBS SPORTS
Many urban workers are moving to villages

Many urban workers are moving to villages

4h | TBS Stories
How China is reaping the benefits of war without adding fuel to the fire?

How China is reaping the benefits of war without adding fuel to the fire?

5h | TBS World
90% of beggars arrested abroad are of Pakistani origin

90% of beggars arrested abroad are of Pakistani origin

7h | TBS World