UN unanimously adopts Bangladesh's resolution on Culture of Peace

Bangladesh

BSS
03 May, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2024, 12:21 pm

UN unanimously adopts Bangladesh's resolution on Culture of Peace

The adoption marks the 25th anniversary for the Declaration and Programme of Action on a Culture of Peace

BSS
03 May, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2024, 12:21 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The United Nations General Assembly has unanimously adopted Bangladesh's flagship annual resolution on the 'Culture of Peace' with an overwhelming number of co-sponsorships.

Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN in New York Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith introduced the Resolution at the General Assembly Hall, on Thursday, according to a press release.

The adoption marks the 25th anniversary of the Declaration and Programme of Action on a Culture of Peace.

In 1999, during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's first tenure, the Bangladesh delegation led the intergovernmental negotiations for the adoption of the Declaration and Programme of Action, which identified eight areas of action to promote a culture of peace and non-violence.

While introducing the Resolution, Ambassador Muhith highlighted the continued relevance of a culture of peace as the world faces spiralling conflicts and dereliction of human dignity.

"To reverse the trend, we must rekindle the brighter and harmonious faculties of the human minds, foster respect for equality and equal value of all human beings; and most importantly we must make peace more profitable than war," he said.

To observe and celebrate the 25th anniversary in a befitting manner, the President of the General Assembly has been requested to convene a day-long High-level Forum.

Through this resolution, the General Assembly also invited the Member States, United Nations entities, international and regional organizations, and other relevant stakeholders, including civil society, the private sector, academia, and the media, to observe the 25th anniversary appropriately, including through educational and public awareness-raising activities.

Referring to Bangladesh's own experience of war and devastation, Ambassador Muhith said that Bangladesh's initiative to introduce the notion of a culture of peace in the UN was inspired by its own experience.

"Having born out of a devastating war that was rooted in discrimination, racial intolerance and subjugation, we made promotion of peace a fundamental principle of our foreign policy," he added.

The resolution was considered after a general debate on the culture of peace. Many member states and groups of countries delivered statements in which they expressed their commitment to advancing the implementation of the Declaration and Programme of Action on a Culture of Peace.

The delegations particularly acknowledged the historic leadership of Bangladesh on this agenda.

This year's Resolution has been cosponsored by 112 countries, showcasing a broad-based endorsement from a diverse representation of UN Member States.

