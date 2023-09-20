Habibur Rahman appointed as new commissioner of DMP

Habibur Rahman, the current chief of tourist police and additional IGP, has been appointed as the new commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

Habibur Rahman, the current chief of tourist police and additional IGP, has been appointed as the new commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

Deputy Secretary Sirajam Munira of the Public Security Department of the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification on Wednesday (20 September) regarding the appointment by the order of the president.

The order will be effective immediately, the notification said.

The current DMP Commissioner Khandaker Gulam Faruq is ending his term on 2 October.

A BCS 17th batch police officer, Habibur Rahman previously served as DC of the DMP headquarters, SP of Dhaka district, DIG of Dhaka range and police headquarters.

Habibur Rahman was born in 1967 in Gopalganj.