Teen gangs can't be controlled due to pressure from influential people: DMP commissioner

Teen gangs cannot be controlled in Dhaka due to pressure from influential people, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman said today (27 April).

"While there is no direct political pressure on the police, there is pressure from influential people, many of whom are involved in politics," the commissioner said while speaking at a debate competition on political goodwill and social movement to prevent teen gangs organised by the Debate for Democracy in the capital's FDC.

"Out of 50 police stations in Dhaka, relatively more teen gang violence occurs in areas under 10 police stations including Mirpur, Mohammadpur, Uttara and Jatrabari. We have identified many gangs but we are yet to catch any of the godfathers.

"Their patrons are out of reach of the law. However, the law enforcement are not at fault in preventing the activities of the gangs," he added.

The commissioner also alleged that although 21 councillors in the capital have been accused of being involved in teen gangs, no specific evidence has been found yet.

Debate for Democracy Chairman Hasan Ahmed Chowdhury Kiran, said, "It is alleged that some political leaders are using teens in their unethical activities. They are giving them arms. They are making them commit crimes in exchange for money for their own political and personal gains.

"And if the police arrest them, they are getting them released from the police station, and even arranging bail if necessary. As a result, these children are getting involved in teen gang culture and working for political leaders."