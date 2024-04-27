Teen gangs can't be controlled due to pressure from influential people: DMP commissioner

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 April, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2024, 10:04 pm

Related News

Teen gangs can't be controlled due to pressure from influential people: DMP commissioner

Out of 50 police stations in Dhaka, relatively more teen gang violence occurs in areas under 10 police stations including Mirpur, Mohammadpur, Uttara and Jatrabari. We have identified many gangs but we are yet to catch any of the godfathers, the commissioner said

TBS Report
27 April, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2024, 10:04 pm
A file photo of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman. Photo: BSS
A file photo of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman. Photo: BSS

Teen gangs cannot be controlled in Dhaka due to pressure from influential people, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman said today (27 April).

"While there is no direct political pressure on the police, there is pressure from influential people, many of whom are involved in politics," the commissioner said while speaking at a debate competition on political goodwill and social movement to prevent teen gangs organised by the Debate for Democracy in the capital's FDC.

"Out of 50 police stations in Dhaka, relatively more teen gang violence occurs in areas under 10 police stations including Mirpur, Mohammadpur, Uttara and Jatrabari. We have identified many gangs but we are yet to catch any of the godfathers.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Their patrons are out of reach of the law. However, the law enforcement are not at fault in preventing the activities of the gangs," he added.

The commissioner also alleged that although 21 councillors in the capital have been accused of being involved in teen gangs, no specific evidence has been found yet.

Debate for Democracy Chairman Hasan Ahmed Chowdhury Kiran, said, "It is alleged that some political leaders are using teens in their unethical activities. They are giving them arms. They are making them commit crimes in exchange for money for their own political and personal gains.

"And if the police arrest them, they are getting them released from the police station, and even arranging bail if necessary. As a result, these children are getting involved in teen gang culture and working for political leaders."

Top News

Bangladesh / DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman / teen gangs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With a small investment of around 567,000 yen (around Tk4 lakh), Mamun opened Halal Hub in 2020, one of the first restaurants to use the flag of Bangladesh in Sendai, Japan. Photo: Courtesy

Can Japanese people handle Bangladeshi spices? Halal Hub thinks so

7h | Panorama
Online platforms on social media and brands like Sundora sell perfumes for both men and women, ranging between Tk2,000 to Tk40,000. Photo: Sundora

Find your fragrance: A guide to understanding perfumes

1d | Mode
Mizanul H Chowdhury. Photo: Collected

'Learning naturally': MIT’s Mizanul Chowdhury exploring space science and art

1d | Features
The perception that the US condemns or punishes abuses by adversaries, such as Russia, but ignores or excuses those by friends, such as Israel, is widespread not only in Muslim countries and the Global South but also closer to home. Photo: Reuters

Biden must prove he doesn't have a double standard for Israel

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Collection of seasonal fruits at Kaptai's floating market

Collection of seasonal fruits at Kaptai's floating market

12h | Videos
Hamas-Fatah unity talks, mediated by China

Hamas-Fatah unity talks, mediated by China

2h | Videos
NID distribution program of Bangladesh is starting in Kuwait

NID distribution program of Bangladesh is starting in Kuwait

19m | Videos
IPL 2024 is batter's paradise

IPL 2024 is batter's paradise

3h | Videos