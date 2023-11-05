HAAB writes to PM for refixing hajj airfare

The Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) today wrote a letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina seeking her intervention to reset the airfare in this year's hajj package.

The letter, signed by the association president M Shahadat Hossain Taslim, was submitted to the Prime Minister's Office on Sunday (5 November).

Earlier on 2 November, State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan announced 'Hajj Package-2024' at a press briefing held at the Secretariat.

This year, the hajj package has been fixed at Tk,78,840 under the government management and Tk9,36,320 under special arrangement, with the airfare of Tk1,94,800, Tk2,997 less than last year's airfare.

"Though the airfare was reduced compared to the last year, it is possible to reduce it further considering various factors. As Biman is a commercial organisation, the HAAB central executive council thinks that fixing fare under their sole authority was not appropriate," reads the letter.

Mentioning that the airlines are currently selling Dhaka-Jeddah-Dhaka return tickets for around Tk75,000, the letter says, "They are operating flights with about remaining 20% seats vacant. On the contrary, almost 100% of passengers travel by flight during Hajj. Moreover, the operating cost of empty return flights is also low. Normal flights need additional costs in marketing and system management, which Hajj flights do not. Considering all these things, the maximum airfare for the dedicated Hajj flight could have been Tk150,000."

"You [PM] are always dedicated to the welfare of Hajj pilgrims and your role in modern and welfare-oriented Hajj management is universally appreciated. In the current context, Muslims intend to perform hajj across the country are only looking at you. Therefore, taking into account of the current situation, HAAB is requesting your kind intervention regarding rearranging the Hajj package by reducing the airfare of the pilgrims through an independent technical committee," the letter concluded.