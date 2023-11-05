HAAB writes to PM for refixing hajj airfare

Bangladesh

UNB
05 November, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2023, 09:50 pm

Related News

HAAB writes to PM for refixing hajj airfare

UNB
05 November, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2023, 09:50 pm
File photo: UNB
File photo: UNB

The Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) today wrote a letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina seeking her intervention to reset the airfare in this year's hajj package.

The letter, signed by the association president M Shahadat Hossain Taslim, was submitted to the Prime Minister's Office on Sunday (5 November).

Earlier on 2 November, State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan announced 'Hajj Package-2024'  at a press briefing held at the Secretariat.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This year, the hajj package has been fixed at Tk,78,840 under the government management and Tk9,36,320 under special arrangement, with the airfare of Tk1,94,800, Tk2,997 less than last year's airfare.

"Though the airfare was reduced compared to the last year, it is possible to reduce it further considering various factors. As Biman is a commercial organisation, the HAAB central executive council thinks that fixing fare under their sole authority was not appropriate," reads the letter.

Mentioning that the airlines are currently selling Dhaka-Jeddah-Dhaka return tickets for around Tk75,000, the letter says, "They are operating flights with about remaining 20% seats vacant. On the contrary, almost 100% of passengers travel by flight during Hajj. Moreover, the operating cost of empty return flights is also low. Normal flights need additional costs in marketing and system management, which Hajj flights do not. Considering all these things, the maximum airfare for the dedicated Hajj flight could have been Tk150,000."

"You [PM] are always dedicated to the welfare of Hajj pilgrims and your role in modern and welfare-oriented Hajj management is universally appreciated. In the current context, Muslims intend to perform hajj across the country are only looking at you. Therefore, taking into account of the current situation, HAAB is requesting your kind intervention regarding rearranging the Hajj package by reducing the airfare of the pilgrims through an independent technical committee," the letter concluded.

HAAB / Hajj 2023 / Airfares / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When the iconic K20A Type R engine was installed in the rare Civic EF hatchback, it was the only project of its kind and is very rare even to this date. Photos: Akif Hamid

The Honda Civic EF K20A Type R Project

8h | Wheels
Palestinians leave their homes following Israeli bombardment on Gaza City on 30 October 2023. Bangladesh has more than 70 students, mostly medical students, from the Gaza Strip alone. Photo: AP

Dhaka's Palestinian students: 'How can I study when my people are suffering'

13h | Panorama
Hospitalised dengue patients at a Dhaka hospital in August this year. Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS

Dengue rates plunged after the release of lab-altered mosquitoes

13h | Panorama
Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

2h | TBS World
A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

1h | TBS World
Uttara to Motijheel in 31 minutes by metro rail

Uttara to Motijheel in 31 minutes by metro rail

3h | TBS Today
Israel-Hamas war likely to disrupt Strait of Hormuz oil transport

Israel-Hamas war likely to disrupt Strait of Hormuz oil transport

7h | TBS World