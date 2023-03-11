Another Gulistan blast victim dies; death toll now 23

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 March, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2023, 12:37 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Another victim of the blast that took place in Gulistan's Siddikbazar succumbed to his injuries on Saturday (11 March).

Mirza Azam, 36  – who was undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery with 80% burns – breathed his last around 9am.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, Dr S M Ayub Hossain, the institute's resident surgeon, said, "Another Gulistan blast victim has died. He was undergoing treatment at the ICU. 

"We now have eight patients receiving treatment here."

With this, the death toll from Tuesday's tragic incident has reached 23. Over 120 people were also injured in the blast.

