Govt to reach food to one crore families before Eid :Quader

Bangladesh

UNB
06 July, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 08:10 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

About one crore poor and helpless families will get food aid from the government during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha considering their hardships caused by coronavirus, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said on Tuesday.

The aid package is part of the government's numerous initiatives to provide financial and food assistance to the helpless and working people who have been affected by the pandemic, Quader said in his regular briefing.

Referring to floods in parts of the country the AL leader urged his party's members to stand by the affected people with relief and whatever else they need.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already directed the administration to take early preparations to mitigate the possible damage and sufferings floods may cause.

Quader urged the administration as well as Awami League leaders and workers in the flood-hit areas to stand by the people.

He said it has always been the Awami League who reaches the affected people with relief and help during natural disasters.

