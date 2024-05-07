Chapainawabganj stocks 1, 82,167 sacrificial animals for Eid-ul-Azha

07 May, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 12:35 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Chapainawabganj has a stock of 1,82,167 sacrificial animals for the holy Eid-ul-Azha, according to district officials.

District livestock officer Dr Md Golam Mostofa said the district currently has an excess of sacrificial animals, with a total of 182,167 available, surpassing the demand of 129,952 animals.

He said the district has 52,215 surplus sacrificial animals that can be sent to other parts of the country.
 
There are 85,101 sacrificial animals against the demand for 45,580 in Chapainawabganj sadar upazila, 35,839 against the demand for 34,130 in Shibganj upazila, 35,181 against the demand for 30,842 in Gomostapur upazila, 10,612 against the demand for 9,840 in Nachole upazila and 15,434 animals against the demand for 9,560 in Bholahat upazila.

Chapainawabganj / sacrificial animals / Eid-ul-Azha

