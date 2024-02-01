Govt not harassing Dr Yunus, no fabricated cases: Law Minister Anisul Huq

The government is not harassing Dr Yunus and has not fabricated any false cases against him, Law Minister Anisul Huq said today (1 February) at a press conference held at his ministry to address international statements and opinions alleging harassment of Dr Yunus.

"The lawsuits were filed to ensure the rights of workers following proven incidents of labour rights violations in an investigation by the Labor Department," he said.

"The trial is over. What is the point of external entities wanting to intervene now?" Anisul Huq added.

On 1 January, the Dhaka Labour Court-3 sentenced four people, including Dr Yunus to six months in prison. At the same time, they were fined Tk30,000 each in a case filed on charges of violating labour law.

Following this verdict, 120 prominent international figures expressed their concerns through a statement.

Earlier, 12 senators had also expressed their apprehensions regarding this matter.

"No one is above the law, and if someone commits a crime, they must face the law," said the minister.

"The country has suffered a long time from a lack of justice. The Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, has been the biggest victim of this impunity. We have established and will continue to establish the rule of law," he said.

Regarding the 2017 labour cases against Dr Yunus, the law minister explained, "Labourers filed over a hundred cases against Dr Yunus for violating their rights. These were later withdrawn after assurances were given. However, the Labor Department's investigation suggested ongoing violations at the institution.

"Dr Yunus was warned and advised to prevent these violations but he ignored them. So, the Labor Department filed a lawsuit," Anisul Huq added.

He also said that Dr Yunus's appeals to dismiss the case were rejected by both the High Court and Appellate Division. "This means that the country's highest court has approved the conduct of this case."

The law minister said, "Dr Yunus has applied under Section 205 for adjournment of hearings in the case. The court has granted him adjournments each time he applied. The lawyers have presented their arguments.

"Similarly, under Section 342, the accused has the opportunity to give a statement. The accused have given their statement. Based on the documents presented in court, this section allows us to determine whether the accused is guilty or not."

On the nature and pace of court cases, he said, "Each case is different. Some cases are resolved quickly based on societal demands, like the Feni rape case and Sylhet child murder case."

"Dr Yunus went to the Appellate Division and lost, subsequently paid 12 crore in taxes. One doesn't pay such an amount if they haven't evaded taxes," the minister said on the issue of tax evasion.

The Minister said he regularly communicates with international labour organisations working to ensure labour rights in Bangladesh.

Upon being asked about the ongoing Sagar-Runi case investigation, the law minister said "It may take time to identify the real culprits. It may even take 50 years, we must give it time."

