Bangabandhu took effective steps to tackle injustice, inequality: Anisul

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman took effective steps to tackle injustice and inequality in the society, Law Minister Anisul Huq said today (29 February).



"Bangabandhu was the flag-bearer of human rights and social justice. He had emphasised on establishing independent judiciary as the base of democratic society. He also realised the importance of providing legal aid to ensure access to justice for the marginalised and underprivileged sections of the society," the law minister said.



Anisul Huq said these while addressing as chief guest at a function to inaugurate 'child-friendly courtroom' established under a project titled 'Strengthening Capacity of Judicial System for Child Protection in Bangladesh' at Judicial Administration Training Institute (JATI).



Mentioning Bangabandhu's incomparable vision, courage and devotion to the policy of justice and equality, as a guide to the progress and prosperity of the Bengali nation, the law minister said, Bangabandhu first prioritised the establishment of the legal framework of the newly independent country so that the civil rights of all are well established and justice is ensured.



"In the new journey, Bangabandhu prioritised the formulation of a world class constitution and made it possible in just 10 months. This constitution lays down the principles of democracy, secularism, socialism and social justice, which form the strong foundation of the country's legal and judicial system," Anisul further said.



He also said the present government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wants to take the country's juvenile judicial system to international standards.

In his speech, Unicef Representative to Bangladesh Sheldon Yett said his agency believes in implementation of non-institutional arrangements for all children in need of protection and care.



"Deprivation of liberty and detention of children in conflict with the law should only be used as a last resort and for as short a period as possible," Yett added.



Presided over by Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar, the function was also addressed by project director Sheikh Humayun Kabir, among others.