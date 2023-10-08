Gono Odhikar Parishad holds torch procession protesting Israeli attacks on Palestine

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 October, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2023, 09:36 pm

Related News

Gono Odhikar Parishad holds torch procession protesting Israeli attacks on Palestine

“We stand in solidarity with Palestine and firmly support them through their struggles," party’s acting Member Secretary Farooq Hasan said

TBS Report
08 October, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2023, 09:36 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Gono Odhikar Parishad has organised a torch procession in the capital to protest the Israeli attacks on Palestinians in Gaza. 

The procession began in front of the party's central office at the Pritam Zaman Tower and ended at the Paltan intersection on Sunday (8 October).

Speaking at a rally before the procession, the party's acting Member Secretary Farooq Hasan said, "The Israeli forces are involved in acts of violence and aggression. Israel has maintained its occupation of Palestine for the past 75 years, subjecting the Palestinians to oppression." 

"We stand in solidarity with Palestine and firmly support them through their struggles."

Barrister Jisan Mohsin, joint convener of Gono Odhikar Parishad, said, "We urge all conscientious democrats and human rights advocates worldwide to stand in solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians."

The speakers at the event highlighted the position of the people of Bangladesh being in favour of a free land – since the independence of Bangladesh – for the oppressed Palestinians and against the Israeli occupation and terrorism.

Israel battered Palestinians in Gaza on Sunday after suffering its bloodiest day in decades when Hamas fighters rampaged through Israeli towns, with hundreds killed on both sides and spiralling violence threatening a major new Middle East war.

Israeli air strikes hit housing blocks, tunnels, a mosque and homes of Hamas officials in Gaza, killing 370 people, including 20 children, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed "mighty vengeance for this wicked day".

Top News

'Gono Odhikar Parishad' / Torch procession / Israel attack on Palestine / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Z32 300ZX came with a completely new design language, which was more streamlined, had fewer angles and offered more luxury features, while still retaining its status of a fast car like its predecessors. Photos; Arfin Kazi

Mon Cheri Fairlady Z: Nissan’s unsung Z32 300ZX

3h | Wheels
Graphics: TBS

What happens when the Taka note ends its journey?

13h | Panorama
The median delay of ambulances is 85 minutes. But when calculating the time delay only for the daytime, the median is 102 minutes. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Amidst all this development, how about a lane for ambulances?

13h | Panorama
These traders buy old houses, break them down, and then sell different materials to different retailers. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recycling buildings: Inside the country’s largest market for second-hand construction materials

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Where is the end of the conflict for centuries?

Where is the end of the conflict for centuries?

13m | TBS World
Buffet of footpaths

Buffet of footpaths

1h | TBS Food
Toyota, LG Energy Solution sign $3 billion battery supply deal

Toyota, LG Energy Solution sign $3 billion battery supply deal

2h | TBS Economy
The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

10h | TBS Career