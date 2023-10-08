Gono Odhikar Parishad holds torch procession protesting Israeli attacks on Palestine

The Gono Odhikar Parishad has organised a torch procession in the capital to protest the Israeli attacks on Palestinians in Gaza.

The procession began in front of the party's central office at the Pritam Zaman Tower and ended at the Paltan intersection on Sunday (8 October).

Speaking at a rally before the procession, the party's acting Member Secretary Farooq Hasan said, "The Israeli forces are involved in acts of violence and aggression. Israel has maintained its occupation of Palestine for the past 75 years, subjecting the Palestinians to oppression."

"We stand in solidarity with Palestine and firmly support them through their struggles."

Barrister Jisan Mohsin, joint convener of Gono Odhikar Parishad, said, "We urge all conscientious democrats and human rights advocates worldwide to stand in solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians."

The speakers at the event highlighted the position of the people of Bangladesh being in favour of a free land – since the independence of Bangladesh – for the oppressed Palestinians and against the Israeli occupation and terrorism.

Israel battered Palestinians in Gaza on Sunday after suffering its bloodiest day in decades when Hamas fighters rampaged through Israeli towns, with hundreds killed on both sides and spiralling violence threatening a major new Middle East war.

Israeli air strikes hit housing blocks, tunnels, a mosque and homes of Hamas officials in Gaza, killing 370 people, including 20 children, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed "mighty vengeance for this wicked day".