Golden Jubilee Concert to be organised in Madison Square in May

The Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority under the ICT division is going to organise a "Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert" on 6 May at the Madison Square Garden in New York in the USA in support of cyber security for children of low and middle-income countries.

A Concert for Bangladesh was also held at the same venue 50 years ago with the support of UNICEF where Ravi Shankar and George Harrison performed.

The world-renowned band Scorpions and Chirkut of Bangladesh will perform at the concert, State Minister for the ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak said at a press conference Saturday at the Bangladesh Computer Council in the city. The tickets will be available on ticketmaster.com from 4 April.

Zunaid Ahmed further said that Bangladesh has become self-sufficient from a bottomless basket.

He also informed that an investment of $500 million was made in the ICT sector in the last five years while 2500 startups are working in the country and the country is exporting software to 80 countries.