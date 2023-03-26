Bob Dylan goes back in time to 'Concert for Bangladesh'

TBS Report
26 March, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 26 March, 2023, 11:33 am

Bob Dylan goes back in time to 'Concert for Bangladesh'

TBS Report
26 March, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 26 March, 2023, 11:33 am
Bob Dylan was one of the marquee performers in &#039;Concert for Bangladesh&#039; in 1971
Bob Dylan was one of the marquee performers in 'Concert for Bangladesh' in 1971

Just a couple of nights prior to Bangladesh's Independence Day, legendary American poet, lyricist and musician Bob Dylan shared a snippet from the 'Concert For Bangladesh' documentary on his verified Facebook page.

The five minutes long clip shows Dylan being greeted upon the stage by George Harrison. Dylan, with his signature harmonica positioned in front of his mouth, started doodling on his acoustic guitar for a few seconds before singing the opening lines of his classic song 'Just Like a Woman'. George Harrsion later joined him for the main chorus as the duo sung along with the entire Madison Square Garden crowd in unison.The post already has amassed nearly 4,00,000 views.

The late Beatles guitarist George Harrison and Indian sitarist Ravi Shankar put together the Concert for Bangladesh back in 1971.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

George Harrison had orchestrated a total of three initiatives for Bangladesh. They include the film 'The Concert for Bangladesh', a triple album of the concert songs and last but not the least, the original song 'Bangladesh'.

Apple Films screened this documentary on March 23, 1972. As this wonderful occasion celebrated its 51st anniversary, Bob Dylan revisited the recollection via his  Facebook post. 

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

On August 1, 1971, a concert was held at Madison Square Garden in New York City to promote awareness of the Liberation War and to raise money for Bangladeshi refugees who had sought refuge in India during the war.

At the Concert for Bangladesh, performers included Harrison, Ringo Starr, Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Billy Preston, Leon Russell, and the band Badfinger. The concerts drew a total of 40,000 attendees, and UNICEF was able to collect more than $250,000 in initial gate receipts for aid for Bangladesh.

