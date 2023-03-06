Rezaul Karim joins Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority as MD

Rezaul Karim joins Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority as MD

Additional Secretary Mohammad Rezaul Karim has joined Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority as managing director (MD). 

A notification in this regard was issued by the Ministry of Public Administration on 26 February by order of the president of Bangladesh, reads a press release. 

Prior to joining his new post, Rezaul was successfully serving as the project director of Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre. 

On Monday (6 March), the officials of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority welcomed Rezaul with flowers. Director (Finance and Administration) Tabibur Rahman (Deputy Secretary), Director (Technical) Syed Zahurul Islam (Joint Secretary) and all the officials of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority and the directors and deputy directors of all the projects under its purview were present. 

Rezaul joined Bangladesh Civil Service as assistant commissioner (tax) in 1994. In his distinguished career, he was promoted to the post of deputy secretary in 2013, joint secretary in 2019 and additional secretary in 2022. 

Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority

