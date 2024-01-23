Power Grid Company to build electrical substation at Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City in Kaliakair

23 January, 2024, 06:30 pm
The Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Limited on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority to build an electrical substation at Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City in Gazpur's Kaliakair.

Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Director (Technical) Barrister Md Golam Sarwar Bhuiyan and Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Limited Company Secretary Md Jahangir Azad signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides, reads a press release.

Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Managing Director GSM Zafarullah and Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Managing Director AKM Gaus Mohiuddin Ahmed were present on the occasion.

