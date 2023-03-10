ICT state minister, BHTPA MD pay tribute to Bangabandhu in Tungipara

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak and Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority (BHTPA) Managing Director Mohammad Rezaul Karim paid tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths at his tomb at Tungipara in Gopalganj on Friday (10 March).

After placing wreaths, they stood in silence for a while and recited Surah Fatiha, paying deep respect to the memory of the great architect of Bangladesh's independence, said a press release.

Officials of the ICT department including the director and deputy directors of projects under BHTPA were also present on the occasion.

Mohammad Rezaul Karim joined BHTPA as managing director on 6 March. Earlier on 26 February, the Ministry of Public Administration issued an order in this regard.